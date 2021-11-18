WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,220.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,744,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,137,000 after buying an additional 1,612,034 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 91.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,380 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $49,030,000. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 72.6% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 737,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,570,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,849,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,167,000 after purchasing an additional 283,500 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $90.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $100.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

