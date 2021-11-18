Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 397 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.6% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.0% in the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.76.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $119.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $617.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $95.30 and a 12 month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

