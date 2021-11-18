Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 247,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,368,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 478,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 57,191 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 208,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 274.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 119,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 87,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NLY. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

