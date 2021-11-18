Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $3.12 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,829 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 136,276 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 68,793 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 88,387 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $95.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $55.56 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.88 and its 200 day moving average is $87.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

