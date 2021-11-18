Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,423 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen increased their target price on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.08.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $314.41 on Thursday. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $165.00 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The stock has a market cap of $169.63 billion, a PE ratio of -87.82 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $338.51 and a 200-day moving average of $299.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

