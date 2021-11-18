Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 42,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,988,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,873,000 after buying an additional 134,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,720,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,350,000 after buying an additional 17,563 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of XEL opened at $64.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.40. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $73.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.