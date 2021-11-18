Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,511,770,000 after acquiring an additional 788,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,995,000 after acquiring an additional 61,417 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,687,000 after acquiring an additional 233,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,895,000 after acquiring an additional 184,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,283,000 after acquiring an additional 120,592 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZBRA. UBS Group increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.71.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,855 shares of company stock valued at $5,197,888. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $605.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $333.06 and a fifty-two week high of $614.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $548.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $536.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

