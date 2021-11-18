Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 4,891 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,891 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,694,000 after buying an additional 933,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after buying an additional 1,986,515 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,647,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,583,000 after buying an additional 513,388 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,133,104,000 after buying an additional 56,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,255,000 after purchasing an additional 398,619 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $110.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.23 and a 1 year high of $111.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.84.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

