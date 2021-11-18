Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) in the last few weeks:

11/15/2021 – Dollar Tree had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $90.00 to $110.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Dollar Tree was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Dollar Tree outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company better-than-expected earnings per share in second-quarter fiscal 2021. Sales and earnings also improved year over year. Results benefited from continued strong momentum in discretionary offerings. Compelling results from the H2, Dollar Tree Plus and the new Combo Stores, which form part of the company’s key initiatives, aided the second-quarter fiscal 2021 performance. Lower SG&A expense more than offset the decline in gross margin, thus, aiding operating margin and the bottom line. It also outlined the accelerated Key Real Estate Initiatives for fiscal 2022 and beyond. However, higher freight costs impacted gross margin in the fiscal second quarter, which is likely to persist throughout fiscal 2021. It also witnessed soft comps in the fiscal second quarter.”

11/15/2021 – Dollar Tree had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $125.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Dollar Tree had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Dollar Tree was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $148.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $96.00.

10/22/2021 – Dollar Tree was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.34. 84,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,934,388. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $133.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 150,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,265,000 after acquiring an additional 19,124 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 331,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 244,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,005,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 697.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 226,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,946,000 after acquiring an additional 198,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

