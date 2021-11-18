Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Short Interest Up 59.3% in October

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the October 14th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 380,564 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 26,681 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,960 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 46,015 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,029 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 25,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:EAD traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $8.94. 5,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,159. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $9.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0606 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

