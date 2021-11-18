Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 12.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 504,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,579 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $64,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FPX. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 98.3% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

FPX opened at $134.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.21. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $105.20 and a 1 year high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

