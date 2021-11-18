Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 647,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,311 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $61,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUSA. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,866,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $105.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.67. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.90.

