Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 16,103 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 362,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,103 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $60,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $204.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.16 and its 200 day moving average is $183.02. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.21 and a twelve month high of $207.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.92%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.67.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.