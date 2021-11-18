Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 12,870 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,031 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,870 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.75% of Manhattan Associates worth $68,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,107,000 after purchasing an additional 228,468 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,451,000 after purchasing an additional 580,286 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,132,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,848,000 after purchasing an additional 207,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,884,000 after purchasing an additional 118,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,804,000 after purchasing an additional 24,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $169.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 104.93 and a beta of 1.96. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.05 and a twelve month high of $188.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.40.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MANH. Truist upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.86.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

