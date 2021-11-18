WeOwn (CHX) Market Cap Hits $1.70 Million

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last week, WeOwn has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. WeOwn has a market cap of $1.70 million and $96,142.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeOwn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00047393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.12 or 0.00222360 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

About WeOwn

CHX is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. The official website for WeOwn is weown.com . WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . The official message board for WeOwn is medium.com/ownmarket

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

Buying and Selling WeOwn

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeOwn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeOwn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

