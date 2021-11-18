Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.37

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$13.37 and last traded at C$13.36, with a volume of 54288 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.27.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Desjardins downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.56.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.58. The company has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.13.

In related news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.21, for a total transaction of C$610,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 348,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,254,647.76. Insiders have sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock worth $2,422,500 in the last 90 days.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.