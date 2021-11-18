West Oak Capital LLC Invests $29,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Zoetis by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,072 shares of company stock worth $11,688,897 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. Argus increased their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.56.

ZTS stock opened at $221.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.09. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $222.61.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.