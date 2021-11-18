West Oak Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

West Oak Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth approximately $2,763,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.6% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $88.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.20. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $75.15 and a 12 month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

BAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

