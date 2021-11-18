Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, an increase of 205.7% from the October 14th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 878.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 374.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 58.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000.
Shares of NYSE WIW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.76. 126,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,296. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $13.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.26.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
