Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has decreased its dividend by 34.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:SBI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,704. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

