Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has decreased its dividend by 34.0% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:SBI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,704. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.77.
About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
