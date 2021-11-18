Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:SBI)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 34.0% over the last three years.

SBI stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

