Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:SBI)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 34.0% over the last three years.
SBI stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
