Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MHF)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.37. The stock had a trading volume of 35,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,767. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.25. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $8.91.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.
