Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MHF)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.37. The stock had a trading volume of 35,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,767. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.25. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $8.91.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MHF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 13,872 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 12.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

