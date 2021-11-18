Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.45

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.45 and traded as high as C$28.03. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at C$27.76, with a volume of 55,401 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ATB Capital reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.47. The company has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 15.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile (TSE:WTE)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

