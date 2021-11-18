WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

WH Smith (LON:SMWH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($24.04) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,564 ($20.43) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($28.48) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WH Smith currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,019.14 ($26.38).

Get WH Smith alerts:

SMWH opened at GBX 1,550 ($20.25) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,624.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,673.58. WH Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 1,335.41 ($17.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,064 ($26.97).

In other news, insider Robert Moorhead sold 29,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,669 ($21.81), for a total value of £496,827.92 ($649,108.86).

About WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.