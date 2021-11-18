Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Wheaton Precious Metals has increased its dividend payment by 27.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Wheaton Precious Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $45.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average of $43.64. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

