Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Sets New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $71.60 and last traded at $70.29, with a volume of 19726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.19.

Specifically, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice acquired 15,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $1,025,049.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 2.57.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

