William Blair Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) – William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of RBC Bearings in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. William Blair also issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ROLL. Truist upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $217.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 4.36. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $160.51 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 1.37.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,316,000 after purchasing an additional 20,889 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

