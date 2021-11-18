William Blair Lowers CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) to Market Perform

William Blair cut shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.62.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $171.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.35, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $173.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.08.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 246.60%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,627 shares of company stock worth $825,194. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,490,000 after acquiring an additional 55,995 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,649,000 after acquiring an additional 83,237 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $501,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

