Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Short Interest Update

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the October 14th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Willow Biosciences stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68. Willow Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.75.

Willow Biosciences Company Profile

Willow Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company. It develops synthetic biology solutions for opioid biosynthesis. The firm offers biosynthetic production systems for plant-derived active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and intermediates. The company operates through the following segments: Research and Development, Analytical Testing, and Corporate.

