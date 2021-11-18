Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Short Interest Update

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the October 14th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Willow Biosciences stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68. Willow Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.75.
Willow Biosciences Company Profile
