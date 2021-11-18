Wind River Trust Co Buys 9,633 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Wind River Trust Co raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 5.2% of Wind River Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wind River Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $13,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI opened at $106.85 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $85.73 and a 1 year high of $107.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.48.

