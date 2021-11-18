Wing Finance (WING) Price Down 2.2% This Week

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Wing Finance has a market cap of $40.23 million and $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00067654 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00069659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00088863 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,678.44 or 0.99176840 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.45 or 0.06928795 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

