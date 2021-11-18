Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WTT opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $46.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.82. Wireless Telecom Group has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. Research analysts expect that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 787,291 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 37,191 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,023,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 107,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. 52.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

