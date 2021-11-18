WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.67

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.67 and traded as low as $49.05. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $49.11, with a volume of 3,689 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 18,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

