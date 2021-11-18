WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $49.67

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.67 and traded as low as $49.05. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $49.11, with a volume of 3,689 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day moving average is $49.67.

Get WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,253,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,140,000 after buying an additional 192,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after buying an additional 20,489 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after buying an additional 106,950 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 139,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after buying an additional 12,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.