WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.75 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will report sales of $75.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.44 million. WisdomTree Investments reported sales of $67.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full year sales of $301.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $301.20 million to $302.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $318.01 million, with estimates ranging from $313.67 million to $323.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

In other news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $59,041.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter worth $62,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth $67,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Investments stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.69. 706,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.77. WisdomTree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

