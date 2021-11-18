Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Lowered to $250.00 at Oppenheimer

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Wix.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist cut their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Wix.com from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $276.95.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $182.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -75.58 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.17. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $171.37 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 62.41% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Wix.com by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 5,261.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Wix.com by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

