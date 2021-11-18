Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Short Interest Update

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 74.7% from the October 14th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, CLSA upgraded Woodside Petroleum to a “buy” rating and set a $21.28 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Woodside Petroleum stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,623,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,866 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.17% of Woodside Petroleum worth $27,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WOPEY opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.81. Woodside Petroleum has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.02%.

Woodside Petroleum Company Profile

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, and Others. The North West segment engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

