Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,464,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474,615 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.99% of Workhorse Group worth $40,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Workhorse Group by 94.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 14,496 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth $943,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 449,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 27,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. 38.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $42.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.54.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 84.79% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.