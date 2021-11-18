X Financial (NYSE:XYF) & FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Head-To-Head Survey

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) and FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares X Financial and FG New America Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X Financial $336.09 million 0.77 -$200.54 million ($1.05) -4.60 FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A -$8.04 million N/A N/A

FG New America Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than X Financial.

Profitability

This table compares X Financial and FG New America Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X Financial -11.18% -10.34% -4.73% FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for X Financial and FG New America Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A FG New America Acquisition 0 1 4 0 2.80

FG New America Acquisition has a consensus target price of $11.40, suggesting a potential upside of 80.95%. Given FG New America Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FG New America Acquisition is more favorable than X Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of X Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FG New America Acquisition beats X Financial on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X Financial

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

