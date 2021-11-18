Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,738 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 492,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 15,618 shares during the period. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Paul R. Edick bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XERS shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:XERS opened at $2.45 on Thursday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $162.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 382.91% and a negative net margin of 267.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

