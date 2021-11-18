Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Equities researchers at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on XPOF. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

NYSE XPOF opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. Xponential Fitness has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.31.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Geisler acquired 18,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $200,920.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Meloun bought 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,625.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at $875,782.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,969,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $741,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $650,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,037,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,269,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

