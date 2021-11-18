Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Short Interest Update

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 285.4% from the October 14th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:DKMR traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. 226,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,589. Xtreme Fighting Championships has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08.
