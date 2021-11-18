Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Short Interest Update

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 285.4% from the October 14th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DKMR traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. 226,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,589. Xtreme Fighting Championships has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08.

About Xtreme Fighting Championships

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc is an early stage development company, which entered into an investment into the sports entertainment market of mixed martial arts. The company was founded on May 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Miramar Beach, FL.

