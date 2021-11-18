Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 12,375 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OVID. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OVID shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Shares of OVID stock opened at $3.53 on Thursday. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

