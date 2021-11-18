Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 11,966 Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CKPT. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 373.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 38,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 159,785 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 26,561 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CKPT opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.38.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.42% and a negative net margin of 13,311.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

