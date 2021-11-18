Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 24,406 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24,406 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Wipro were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Wipro by 27.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 507,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 108,330 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Wipro by 38.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 805,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 225,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Wipro during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Wipro by 8.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Wipro during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56. The company has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.12.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.