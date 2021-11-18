Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $57.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.65% from the stock’s previous close.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.12. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $55.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $134,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 86,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,360 over the last 90 days. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $974,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $629,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 62.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 82,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

