Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Gap Down to $21.90

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.90, but opened at $20.81. Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.43, with a volume of 1,554 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $830.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $99,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,360. 27.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

