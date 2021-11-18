Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Short Interest Update

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 64.4% from the October 14th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nordea Equity Research raised Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Yara International ASA from 480.00 to 495.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.08. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.56. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.908 per share. This is an increase from Yara International ASA’s previous None dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.18%.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

