Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 711,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,399 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Yext were worth $10,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $93,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $48,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,967 shares of company stock worth $1,029,265. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $20.23. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Yext Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

