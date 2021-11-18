Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to announce $18.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.00 million and the lowest is $5.50 million. Arvinas reported sales of $2.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 741.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year sales of $39.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.90 million to $61.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $91.01 million, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $162.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The firm had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS.

ARVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

In related news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 21,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $1,806,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $140,727.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,266 shares of company stock worth $36,606,821 over the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Arvinas by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arvinas by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arvinas by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,178,000 after acquiring an additional 165,086 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Arvinas by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,479,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,942,000 after acquiring an additional 93,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,237,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,281,000 after purchasing an additional 165,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

ARVN stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.56. The company had a trading volume of 298,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,315. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.91. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $108.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.70.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

